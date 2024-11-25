Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
The Mahayuti coalition secured a historic win in Maharashtra's 2024 general elections. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized the opposition for disrespecting women and predicted their downfall. The BJP led the coalition with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP also showed strong performances. Ranaut expressed gratitude for the victory.
The Mahayuti coalition secured a resounding victory in the 2024 Maharashtra general assembly elections, marking a significant triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. As celebrations unfolded, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut vehemently criticized the opposition, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Aghadi alliance, accusing them of disrespect towards women.
Ranaut, representing Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, labeled the opposition as 'daitya' or monsters, indirectly referencing the fallout from their loss. She underscored the importance of respecting women, implying that the BJP's promise of women's reservations and other benefits was a marker of their moral high ground.
With the results announced on November 23, Mahayuti secured 230 out of 288 seats, with the BJP winning 132 seats. Shiv Sena and the NCP contributed significantly, while the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a severe setback. This outcome removed the possibility of a Leader of Opposition in the state legislature, as noted by BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
