Congress MP Moves for Adjournment Motion on Adani Indictment Ahead of Winter Session
Congress MP Manickam Tagore seeks adjournment motion in Parliament for urgent discussion on Adani indictment. Tagore highlights allegations of bribery and fraud, criticizing the government's silence. The winter session will address multiple legislative issues and conclude on December 20, with the government open to discussions.
- Country:
- India
On the morning before the winter session of Parliament began, Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced his intent to introduce an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to address the recent US indictment of Gautam Adani. Tagore aims to spark a parliamentary discussion on the pressing issue of alleged bribery and fraud by the Adani Group.
In his official letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Tagore highlighted the severity of the accusations, which include a bribery scheme amounting to over $265 million, aimed at securing solar power deals and defrauding global investors. He criticized the Narendra Modi government's silence, suggesting it undermines India's integrity, economy, and global image.
This winter session, scheduled to end on December 20, will also deliberate diverse legislative agendas, including amendments to the Waqf Act, among others. With no meeting on November 26 to honor 'Constitution Day,' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed that the government is prepared to discuss any issue while advocating for a peaceful parliamentary session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Triumph: Government Blocks 1.35 Crore Fraud Calls Daily
Thailand’s Anti-Bribery Reforms: Progress, Challenges, and OECD’s Call for Action
Fraudster Arrested: Posed as NCB Officer to Cheat Women
Narendra Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Energizes Ranchi
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Punjab: Labour Official on the Run