Congress MP Moves for Adjournment Motion on Adani Indictment Ahead of Winter Session

On the morning before the winter session of Parliament began, Congress MP Manickam Tagore announced his intent to introduce an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to address the recent US indictment of Gautam Adani. Tagore aims to spark a parliamentary discussion on the pressing issue of alleged bribery and fraud by the Adani Group.

In his official letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Tagore highlighted the severity of the accusations, which include a bribery scheme amounting to over $265 million, aimed at securing solar power deals and defrauding global investors. He criticized the Narendra Modi government's silence, suggesting it undermines India's integrity, economy, and global image.

This winter session, scheduled to end on December 20, will also deliberate diverse legislative agendas, including amendments to the Waqf Act, among others. With no meeting on November 26 to honor 'Constitution Day,' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed that the government is prepared to discuss any issue while advocating for a peaceful parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)