Family Rivalry in Maharashtra Politics: Ajit vs. Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar humorously remarked to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar that if he had actively campaigned in Rohit's assembly constituency, winning the seat would have been more challenging for his nephew.

Rohit Pawar retained the Karjat Jamkhed seat by a narrow margin against BJP's Ram Shinde in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. During Ajit Pawar's visit to commemorate the state's first Chief Minister Y B Chavan, an amicable encounter occurred between the two political family members. Ajit, acknowledging their political differences, jested about the potential impact of his involvement in Rohit's campaign as Rohit sought his blessings.

Rohit affirmed Ajit's previous support and described him as a "father figure." The NCP's performance in the assembly polls saw Ajit Pawar winning Baramati decisively while the NCP (SP) secured only 10 out of 288 seats. Ajit's alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government last year added complexity to their political dynamics, reflecting a familial and political rivalry.

