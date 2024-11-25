Historic Shift: No Opposition Leader in Maharashtra
For the first time in Maharashtra's history, the state legislature will lack a Leader of Opposition, highlighting public support for Viksit Bharat's development agenda. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule attribute this to Maharashtra's voter dissatisfaction with Congress and its allies' narratives.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, Maharashtra will not have a Leader of Opposition in its state legislature, a situation drawing significant attention. Shiv Sena's Shaina NC expressed her views to ANI, highlighting that this has never occurred in the state's history. She criticized Congress and other opposition parties for their misleading narratives, which she blames for this outcome.
Shaina emphasized that the election results demonstrate the people's support for Viksit Bharat and the development goals of Maharashtra. The voters, she said, preferred a vision plan that unites rather than divides. This shift towards a more inclusive approach is seen as a clear message from the electorate about the kind of governance they desire.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed these sentiments. He blamed the absence of a Leader of Opposition on the Congress's wrong deeds and their dissemination of fake narratives. The recent electoral success of the Mahayuti coalition, securing a commanding majority, further underscores this political transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union minister Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, in Mumbai.
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement: Amit Shah after releasing BJP manifesto in Mumbai.
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls reflects aspirations of people of the state: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah Criticizes MVA and Unveils BJP's Vision for Maharashtra