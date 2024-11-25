Opposition Unites: Demanding Inquiry into Adani Group's Alleged Corruption
Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc convened to strategize for Parliament's Winter Session, targeting alleged corruption in the Adani Group. They will push for a joint parliamentary committee investigation and request equal speaking rights on Constitution Day. The leaders aim to protect retail investments and promote competitive markets.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, floor leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc convened ahead of Parliament's Winter Session to focus on alleged corruption within the Adani Group. They plan to call for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the matter.
In addition, the leaders have decided to write to the parliamentary speaker to advocate for equal speaking opportunities for opposition leaders during Tuesday's Constitution Day programme. Their argument highlights the prime minister's speaking privilege as reason enough for the opposition to have a voice as well.
The meeting, held in the Parliament House office of Congress president and Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, also featured various party members, including KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. They underscored the importance of discussing the Adani saga, advocating for competitive markets and safeguarding investors' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
