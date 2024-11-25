Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Power Play Amidst Election Victory

Maharashtra's political landscape is abuzz with anticipation as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified that no 'formula' for deciding the chief minister's post has been set, despite the Mahayuti alliance's staggering assembly election victory.

The alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, clinched 230 of the 288 seats, with significant contributions from financial aid schemes for women, notably the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative.

The election outcome has sparked discussions on leadership roles, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a potential third-term candidate for chief minister, while allies prepare to collectively form a stable government.

(With inputs from agencies.)