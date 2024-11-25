Re-Election Demand: EVM Controversy in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for re-election in Maharashtra using ballot papers, citing EVM irregularities. Allegations include malfunctioning EVMs and disputed election results, with the BJP-led Mahayuti securing a large majority. The credibility of high-margin wins has also come under scrutiny from Raut.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday made a strong demand for a re-election in Maharashtra, attributing his call to significant irregularities in the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The request comes after a contentious electoral outcome favoring the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.
Raut voiced his concerns to reporters, alleging that hundreds of complaints about EVM malfunctions were ignored, undermining the integrity of the elections. Despite raising numerous objections, he claimed no corrective actions were addressed by the relevant authorities.
The recent assembly elections saw the Mahayuti alliance securing 230 out of 288 seats, starkly contrasting with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's total of 46 seats, and raising questions about the fairness of the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
