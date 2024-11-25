Left Menu

Parliament Disrupted: 'Modani' Issue Spurs Demand for Investigation

Both houses of India's Parliament were disrupted on Monday over the 'Modani' controversy, with parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Allegations include Adani's bribery and information suppression. Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition for alleged attempts to control Parliament for political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST
Parliament Disrupted: 'Modani' Issue Spurs Demand for Investigation
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, the party's General Secretary in-charge of Communications, announced that the "Modani" issue caused significant disruptions in both houses of Parliament. Ramesh emphasized the necessity of a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into alleged Adani bribery and suppression of crucial information from Indian and American regulators.

Before the parliamentary session commenced, leaders from the INDIA bloc convened to deliberate on the Adani indictment. Mallikarjun Kharge, voicing concerns, insisted on eliminating monopolies and cartels in favor of a competitive market that supports equal opportunities and equitable wealth distribution, underlining India's entrepreneurial ethos.

Despite the commotion, including an adjournment of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of camouflaging political motives as parliamentary disruptions. He accused them of hindering parliamentary proceedings under the guise of public rejection, undermining the democratic process and expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

