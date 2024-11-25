Turmoil in Islamabad: Supporters Rally for Imran Khan's Release
A large protest march demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Islamabad, escalating tensions with the government. Authorities have locked down the capital with barricades and heightened security, resulting in several clashes and arrests. The protest is part of ongoing efforts to secure Khan's freedom.
Tension escalated in Islamabad as a large protest march demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the capital's outskirts. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported instances of violence, while the government enforced strict security measures, including barricades and police patrols.
Authorities used shipping containers to block roads and halted public transport, particularly in the eastern province of Punjab, to deter the influx of protesters aiming to stage a sit-in at the parliament. The crackdown has led to multiple arrests and clashes, with police officers injured in confrontations.
As the capital gears up for Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit, security measures have intensified. Khan, who was ousted in 2022 and faced numerous charges, remains supported by allies like his wife, Bushra Bibi, leading the latest rally near Islamabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
