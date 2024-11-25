Left Menu

Turmoil in Islamabad: Supporters Rally for Imran Khan's Release

A large protest march demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Islamabad, escalating tensions with the government. Authorities have locked down the capital with barricades and heightened security, resulting in several clashes and arrests. The protest is part of ongoing efforts to secure Khan's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:55 IST
Turmoil in Islamabad: Supporters Rally for Imran Khan's Release
Imran Khan Image Credit:

Tension escalated in Islamabad as a large protest march demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the capital's outskirts. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported instances of violence, while the government enforced strict security measures, including barricades and police patrols.

Authorities used shipping containers to block roads and halted public transport, particularly in the eastern province of Punjab, to deter the influx of protesters aiming to stage a sit-in at the parliament. The crackdown has led to multiple arrests and clashes, with police officers injured in confrontations.

As the capital gears up for Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit, security measures have intensified. Khan, who was ousted in 2022 and faced numerous charges, remains supported by allies like his wife, Bushra Bibi, leading the latest rally near Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024