Le Pen's Potential Withdrawal: A Budget Stand-Off

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced on Monday her willingness to withhold support from Prime Minister Michel Barnier during a no-confidence vote if the proposed budget passes without revisions.

Le Pen's National Rally is poised to back opposition parties aiming to unseat the government unless specific demands are addressed. The political standoff comes amid efforts to secure budget approval.

After meeting with the prime minister, Le Pen told journalists she remains unsure whether her push for budget compromises reached Barnier's attention, stating: "Nothing appears less certain."

