Left Menu

Le Pen's Potential Withdrawal: A Budget Stand-Off

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally, warns that her party might support a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier if the current budget is passed. Opposition parties are considering toppling the government, while Le Pen expresses uncertainty about reaching a budget compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST
Le Pen's Potential Withdrawal: A Budget Stand-Off
budget
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced on Monday her willingness to withhold support from Prime Minister Michel Barnier during a no-confidence vote if the proposed budget passes without revisions.

Le Pen's National Rally is poised to back opposition parties aiming to unseat the government unless specific demands are addressed. The political standoff comes amid efforts to secure budget approval.

After meeting with the prime minister, Le Pen told journalists she remains unsure whether her push for budget compromises reached Barnier's attention, stating: "Nothing appears less certain."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024