Le Pen's Potential Withdrawal: A Budget Stand-Off
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally, warns that her party might support a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier if the current budget is passed. Opposition parties are considering toppling the government, while Le Pen expresses uncertainty about reaching a budget compromise.
Paris | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:25 IST
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced on Monday her willingness to withhold support from Prime Minister Michel Barnier during a no-confidence vote if the proposed budget passes without revisions.
Le Pen's National Rally is poised to back opposition parties aiming to unseat the government unless specific demands are addressed. The political standoff comes amid efforts to secure budget approval.
After meeting with the prime minister, Le Pen told journalists she remains unsure whether her push for budget compromises reached Barnier's attention, stating: "Nothing appears less certain."
