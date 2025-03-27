Conflict in Parliament: Opposition Silence Sparks Democracy Concerns
Shiv Sena MPs have criticized the central government for not allowing Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament, raising concerns about democracy. Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi called the situation 'dangerous', emphasizing that silencing the opposition undermines democratic principles.
- Country:
- India
In a stark criticism of the central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has lambasted authorities for preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from voicing concerns in Parliament. She described the move as 'extremely unfortunate' and a part of a recurring strategy by the BJP to disrupt House proceedings with unfounded accusations.
Further amplifying the issue, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut voiced alarm over this development, declaring it a perilous juncture for Indian democracy. Raut articulated that if the Lok Sabha's LoP is gagged, it questions the very purpose of conducting parliamentary sessions. He underscored that Parliament should serve as a platform for opposition views.
Rahul Gandhi detailed his grievances, citing episodes where he was denied the opportunity to discuss topics like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment. He lamented the lack of space for opposition in a democracy, alleging that Speaker's attitudes prevent fair participation. This incident underscores broader concerns about political discourse and democratic processes in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Opposition
- Rahul Gandhi
- Shiv Sena
- democracy
- silencing
- government
- House
- debate
- concerns
ALSO READ
Government Unveils First of Nine Upgraded Air Ambulance Helicopters
Government Moves to Attract Skilled Talent with Tax Rule Changes
BRS Leaders Criticize Telangana Government's Unfulfilled Promises and Financial Mismanagement
Central Government Stresses State Role in Combating Illegal Coal Mining
YSRCP Reaffirms its Role as the People's Champion Amidst Government Criticism