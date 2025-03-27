Conflict in Parliament: Opposition Silence Sparks Democracy Concerns

In a stark criticism of the central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has lambasted authorities for preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from voicing concerns in Parliament. She described the move as 'extremely unfortunate' and a part of a recurring strategy by the BJP to disrupt House proceedings with unfounded accusations.

Further amplifying the issue, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut voiced alarm over this development, declaring it a perilous juncture for Indian democracy. Raut articulated that if the Lok Sabha's LoP is gagged, it questions the very purpose of conducting parliamentary sessions. He underscored that Parliament should serve as a platform for opposition views.

Rahul Gandhi detailed his grievances, citing episodes where he was denied the opportunity to discuss topics like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment. He lamented the lack of space for opposition in a democracy, alleging that Speaker's attitudes prevent fair participation. This incident underscores broader concerns about political discourse and democratic processes in India.

