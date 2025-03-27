Left Menu

Conflict in Parliament: Opposition Silence Sparks Democracy Concerns

Shiv Sena MPs have criticized the central government for not allowing Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament, raising concerns about democracy. Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi called the situation 'dangerous', emphasizing that silencing the opposition undermines democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:29 IST
Conflict in Parliament: Opposition Silence Sparks Democracy Concerns
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark criticism of the central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has lambasted authorities for preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from voicing concerns in Parliament. She described the move as 'extremely unfortunate' and a part of a recurring strategy by the BJP to disrupt House proceedings with unfounded accusations.

Further amplifying the issue, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut voiced alarm over this development, declaring it a perilous juncture for Indian democracy. Raut articulated that if the Lok Sabha's LoP is gagged, it questions the very purpose of conducting parliamentary sessions. He underscored that Parliament should serve as a platform for opposition views.

Rahul Gandhi detailed his grievances, citing episodes where he was denied the opportunity to discuss topics like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment. He lamented the lack of space for opposition in a democracy, alleging that Speaker's attitudes prevent fair participation. This incident underscores broader concerns about political discourse and democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025