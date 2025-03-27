Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Walkout: Opposition Protests Unaddressed Threats

Opposition parties including SP and Congress walked out of Rajya Sabha to protest the Chair's refusal to discuss an alleged attack on a MP's residence in Agra. Notices under Rule 267 were not accepted, leading to disruption and an eventual walkout, signaling political tension in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:07 IST
Rajya Sabha Walkout: Opposition Protests Unaddressed Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of resistance, major opposition parties, notably the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, exited the Rajya Sabha in protest on Thursday. The walkout was triggered by the Chairman's decision not to allow a debate on the alleged threat and attack on a sitting MP's residence in Agra.

The tension arose during the morning session when SP called for suspending the day's agenda to address the intimidating incident. Despite seven notices filed under Rule 267, which permits business suspension for urgent debates, the Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, did not approve them.

As Zero Hour proceeded, SP members took to the floor, joined by others including TMC and CPI. Their departure highlighted mounting discontent, amplified by slogans from BJP members and sparking rows over remarks made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman regarding historical figure Rana Sanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025