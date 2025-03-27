Rajya Sabha Walkout: Opposition Protests Unaddressed Threats

In a show of resistance, major opposition parties, notably the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, exited the Rajya Sabha in protest on Thursday. The walkout was triggered by the Chairman's decision not to allow a debate on the alleged threat and attack on a sitting MP's residence in Agra.

The tension arose during the morning session when SP called for suspending the day's agenda to address the intimidating incident. Despite seven notices filed under Rule 267, which permits business suspension for urgent debates, the Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, did not approve them.

As Zero Hour proceeded, SP members took to the floor, joined by others including TMC and CPI. Their departure highlighted mounting discontent, amplified by slogans from BJP members and sparking rows over remarks made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman regarding historical figure Rana Sanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)