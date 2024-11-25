Left Menu

Goa CM Meets BJP Stalwart L K Advani for Blessings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met BJP veteran L K Advani in New Delhi to praise his leadership and organizational skills. Sawant also met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss matters related to the Mormugao Port Trust and preservation plans for the Viceregal Palace.

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid a courtesy visit to esteemed BJP veteran L K Advani in New Delhi, commending him for his exceptional leadership and organizational acumen.

Sawant, during his visit to the national capital, expressed honor in meeting the 97-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister at his residence.

In another engagement, Sawant met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on crucial issues concerning the Mormugao Port Trust and the Viceregal Palace's restoration efforts.

