Goa CM Meets BJP Stalwart L K Advani for Blessings

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid a courtesy visit to esteemed BJP veteran L K Advani in New Delhi, commending him for his exceptional leadership and organizational acumen.

Sawant, during his visit to the national capital, expressed honor in meeting the 97-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister at his residence.

In another engagement, Sawant met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on crucial issues concerning the Mormugao Port Trust and the Viceregal Palace's restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)