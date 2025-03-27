Debate Erupts Over Withheld CAG Reports in Delhi Assembly
Delhi's Assembly is embroiled in a heated debate over the tabling of 14 missing Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. Opposition Leader Atishi criticizes the delay, while Minister Ashish Sood promises full disclosure and discussion of all reports, emphasizing the need to expose alleged corruptions. The controversy highlights governance challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Legislative Assembly is currently facing intense scrutiny as political leaders clash over the failure to table 14 critical Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. This controversy has sparked significant political tension, with Leader of Opposition Atishi demanding immediate disclosure.
Atishi has voiced concerns about the Assembly's conduct, critiquing the delay and calling for action from the Speaker to present the remaining reports. The issue has escalated since a court had previously ordered all reports to be tabled promptly.
On the other hand, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood responded by assuring that the reports will be discussed, stating that the process is time-consuming. This debate underscores the ongoing challenges in Delhi's governance as both sides accuse each other of conspiracy and corruption cover-ups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
