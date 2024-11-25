Aaditya Thackeray Leads Shiv Sena UBT: A New Era Begins
Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, was elected as the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader in Mumbai. He defeated Milind Deora from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Worli constituency. Meanwhile, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu have been appointed as the party's group leader and chief whip, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:17 IST
Aaditya Thackeray has been elected as the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader, marking a significant event in Maharashtra politics. Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, gained over Milind Deora in the Worli constituency election.
This recent victory, however, saw a decline in his winning margin compared to the last assembly elections in 2019, dropping from 67,427 votes to just 8,801 votes.
Following the internal party elections, senior leader Ambadas Danve announced Bhaskar Jadhav as the party group leader in the state assembly and Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
