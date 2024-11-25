Georgia's Parliament Clash: A Nation's Struggle for Democracy
Georgia's ruling party opened parliament amid contested elections, boycotted by opposition claiming fraud. Western nations suggest investigating alleged voter manipulation. Relations with the West strain as Georgia enacts controversial laws. Protesters oppose the ruling party's founder, amid fears of increased Russian influence.
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party convened its first parliamentary session on Monday, despite ongoing protests and a boycott by opposition parties disputing last month's election results.
The Oct. 26 election saw Georgian Dream securing nearly 54% of votes, amid allegations of fraud and violations potentially affecting the outcome. Western observers have urged investigations into these allegations.
Georgia, a traditionally pro-Western nation, has faced strained relations with Western countries due to new laws seen as authoritarian. Protesters continue to rally against the ruling party, fearing increased Russian influence.
