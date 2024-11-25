Georgia's Parliament Clash: A Nation's Struggle for Democracy

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party convened its first parliamentary session on Monday, despite ongoing protests and a boycott by opposition parties disputing last month's election results.

The Oct. 26 election saw Georgian Dream securing nearly 54% of votes, amid allegations of fraud and violations potentially affecting the outcome. Western observers have urged investigations into these allegations.

Georgia, a traditionally pro-Western nation, has faced strained relations with Western countries due to new laws seen as authoritarian. Protesters continue to rally against the ruling party, fearing increased Russian influence.

