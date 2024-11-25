Left Menu

March to Islamabad: PTI's Push Against a 'Stolen Mandate'

Amid alleged electoral manipulations, Pakistan's PTI supporters march towards Islamabad, led by Ali Amin Gandapur. Despite police resistance and the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan, PTI focuses on rallying nationwide protests. Authorities, citing diplomatic visits, ban rallies and impose security lock-downs, but the march persists with numerous stand-offs and social disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:17 IST
Pushing through allegations of a stolen mandate and unjust arrests, PTI supporters led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, advanced towards Islamabad. As former premier Imran Khan languishes in jail, his supporters aim to stage a large protest at the capital’s D-Chowk despite heavy police resistance and strict security measures.

Authorities, confronted by nationwide protests led by PTI's call to action, have enacted stringent measures including the suspension of major thoroughfares in Punjab and other strategic points. This ongoing unrest has disrupted daily life, caused shortages of essential goods, and intensified political tensions amid the visit of a high-level Belarusian delegation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing the escalating situation, affirmed the government's commitment to upholding public safety and arresting protestors entering the capital. Yet, as PTI leaders declare, the march represents broader political dissatisfaction and will continue until Imran Khan’s release and alleged injustices are addressed.

