TMC's Strategic Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session

The Trinamool Congress convened its national executive committee meeting on Monday under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Key topics on the agenda included organisational changes, strategic planning for the winter session of Parliament, and the divisive Waqf Amendment Bill.

The meeting, which occurred just days after TMC secured a decisive by-election victory, underscored the party's continued dominance in West Bengal despite opposition efforts to spotlight local controversies. Notable attendees included senior leaders like TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, highlighting the importance of this strategic initiative.

The committee, now reduced to around 16 members due to various resignations and arrests, deliberated on long-pending internal reshuffles. Abhishek Banerjee proposed significant organisational changes, which await review and approval from Mamata Banerjee. The party also intends to solidify its stance on the contentious Waqf Bill, introduced by the central government, shaping its legislative strategy for the winter session.

