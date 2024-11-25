Left Menu

TMC's Strategic Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session

The Trinamool Congress' national executive meeting, chaired by Mamata Banerjee, focused on strategies for the upcoming winter Parliament session, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and internal organisational changes. The meeting follows a recent by-election win and discussions on pending reshuffles and legislative roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:27 IST
TMC's Strategic Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress convened its national executive committee meeting on Monday under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Key topics on the agenda included organisational changes, strategic planning for the winter session of Parliament, and the divisive Waqf Amendment Bill.

The meeting, which occurred just days after TMC secured a decisive by-election victory, underscored the party's continued dominance in West Bengal despite opposition efforts to spotlight local controversies. Notable attendees included senior leaders like TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, highlighting the importance of this strategic initiative.

The committee, now reduced to around 16 members due to various resignations and arrests, deliberated on long-pending internal reshuffles. Abhishek Banerjee proposed significant organisational changes, which await review and approval from Mamata Banerjee. The party also intends to solidify its stance on the contentious Waqf Bill, introduced by the central government, shaping its legislative strategy for the winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024