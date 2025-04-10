Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Teacher Job Losses Following Court Ruling

Widespread protests led by BJP, CPI(M), and Congress erupted in Kolkata as teachers face job losses after a Supreme Court decision. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condemning police actions against teachers and calling for transparency in the SSC recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST
Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Teacher Job Losses Following Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata witnessed significant protests as opposition parties rallied for teachers' rights following job losses caused by a Supreme Court ruling. Demonstrations were led by the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, who demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for the precarious situation of numerous teachers.

The protests strongly condemned the police's use of force against eligible teachers who attempted to submit a memorandum at the Kasba District Inspector's office. Opposition leaders criticized the government for failing to secure employment for deserving teachers and using police against them instead.

Simultaneously, traffic chaos ensued as demonstrators burned tyres and held rallies, amplifying demands for transparency in the SSC recruitment process and the publication of 2016 exam OMR sheets. The Supreme Court had deemed the 2016 recruitment drive tainted, leading to the dismissal of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025