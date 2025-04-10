Protests Erupt Over West Bengal Teacher Job Losses Following Court Ruling

Kolkata witnessed significant protests as opposition parties rallied for teachers' rights following job losses caused by a Supreme Court ruling. Demonstrations were led by the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, who demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her accountable for the precarious situation of numerous teachers.

The protests strongly condemned the police's use of force against eligible teachers who attempted to submit a memorandum at the Kasba District Inspector's office. Opposition leaders criticized the government for failing to secure employment for deserving teachers and using police against them instead.

Simultaneously, traffic chaos ensued as demonstrators burned tyres and held rallies, amplifying demands for transparency in the SSC recruitment process and the publication of 2016 exam OMR sheets. The Supreme Court had deemed the 2016 recruitment drive tainted, leading to the dismissal of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff.

