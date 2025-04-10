Constitutional Clash: Governor's Authority Questioned in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has voiced his objection to recent actions taken by Governor CV Ananda Bose. According to Chattopadhyay, the governor is overstepping his constitutional boundaries by calling meetings with state officials about pending legislative bills.

Chattopadhyay's comments came after Governor Bose sought meetings with various department officers to discuss unresolved bills awaiting his approval. The minister emphasized that the Constitution does not grant the governor authority to summon officials or indefinitely withhold bills. Chattopadhyay cited his understanding of the Constitution, underlining that the governor's actions lack constitutional support.

The debate follows a Supreme Court ruling that favored the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, where 10 stalled bills were cleared. Speaker Biman Banerjee expressed hopes that the West Bengal governor would adhere to this judicial precedent and act on 23 bills still pending since 2016. This ruling could redefine state-governor dynamics across India.

