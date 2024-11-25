Parliamentary Uproar Over Adani Allegations: Calls for Transparency

In a dramatic start to the winter session of Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed frustration over opposition attempts to discuss corruption allegations against the Adani Group being thwarted. Kharge, on Monday, called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate claims that have sparked significant controversy.

Despite 13 notices under Rule 267, which would allow urgent debates, being submitted, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned following uproar when they were rejected. The allegations in question involve accusations of financial misconduct and bribery by the Adani Group. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused by the opposition of aiding business interests abroad, affecting the country's reputation.

Kharge criticized the disallowance of debates on this crucial issue, stating its significance in maintaining the country's integrity. The Congress leader argued that important business dealings attributed to support from Modi have raised questions on international platforms, emphasizing the need for transparent investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)