Britain's Strategic Sanction Strike: Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet

In an unprecedented move, Britain has announced the largest sanctions package to date against Russia's shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels. The announcement by Foreign Minister David Lammy came on Monday, ahead of a meeting with G7 foreign ministers, where he urged continued support for Ukraine.

Western nations, including Britain, aim to position Ukraine favorably as it braces for a challenging winter. Lammy expressed confidence that Kyiv would receive necessary funds and military equipment to sustain its defense through 2025.

The sanctions represent a strategic effort to disrupt Russian oil shipments and challenge vessel insurance as Britain sanctions Russian insurance companies AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK, and monitors ships passing through its waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)