Left Menu

Britain's Strategic Sanction Strike: Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet

Britain announces its largest sanctions package against Russia's shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels to curb Russian oil transport. Foreign minister David Lammy emphasizes the continued support for Ukraine through financial and military assistance to fortify its defense amid ongoing conflicts with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:40 IST
Britain's Strategic Sanction Strike: Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Britain has announced the largest sanctions package to date against Russia's shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels. The announcement by Foreign Minister David Lammy came on Monday, ahead of a meeting with G7 foreign ministers, where he urged continued support for Ukraine.

Western nations, including Britain, aim to position Ukraine favorably as it braces for a challenging winter. Lammy expressed confidence that Kyiv would receive necessary funds and military equipment to sustain its defense through 2025.

The sanctions represent a strategic effort to disrupt Russian oil shipments and challenge vessel insurance as Britain sanctions Russian insurance companies AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK, and monitors ships passing through its waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024