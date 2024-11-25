Telangana Rejects Adani's CSR Donation Amid Controversy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the rejection of a Rs 100 crore CSR donation from industrialist Gautam Adani for the establishment of Young India Skills University. The decision was influenced by allegations against the Adani Group, aiming to avoid controversy.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Monday, declared that the state will not accept the Rs 100 crore CSR donation pledged by industrialist Gautam Adani for the Young India Skills University.
This decision follows recent allegations against Adani Group's chairman in a US court. A letter sent to Priti Adani, Chairman of the Adani Foundation, by the state's Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Jayesh Ranjan, revealed instructions not to transfer funds amid ongoing controversies.
Revanth Reddy, at a press conference, explained that the Congress government is avoiding unwarranted controversy. Despite receiving IT exemption under Section 80 G, no funds have been accepted from organizations, including Adani Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deep-Sea Fishing Deal Controversy: Unveiling the Political Conspiracy
Constitutional Politics: Red Book Controversy Heats Up Maharashtra Elections
Kharge Challenges Modi's 'Laal Kitab' Critique Amid Constitution Controversy
Rajasthan Colleges Face Controversy Over Orange Facade Directive
Resolution Achieved: Beard Controversy at Karnataka Nursing College