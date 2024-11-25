Telangana Rejects Adani's CSR Donation Amid Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Monday, declared that the state will not accept the Rs 100 crore CSR donation pledged by industrialist Gautam Adani for the Young India Skills University.

This decision follows recent allegations against Adani Group's chairman in a US court. A letter sent to Priti Adani, Chairman of the Adani Foundation, by the state's Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Jayesh Ranjan, revealed instructions not to transfer funds amid ongoing controversies.

Revanth Reddy, at a press conference, explained that the Congress government is avoiding unwarranted controversy. Despite receiving IT exemption under Section 80 G, no funds have been accepted from organizations, including Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)