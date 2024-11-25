Left Menu

Supreme Court Scraps Preferential Land Allotment in Hyderabad

The Supreme Court has nullified preferential land allocations in Hyderabad for MPs, MLAs, and others, deeming them unconstitutional. The ruling highlighted the policy’s role in fostering inequality, violating Article 14, and undermining democratic fairness.

On Monday, the Supreme Court annulled land allotments to housing societies for MPs, MLAs, civil servants, and other privileged groups in Hyderabad, citing their unconstitutional nature.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, criticized the 2005 and 2008 Andhra Pradesh Government Memoranda, ruling them as violative of Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law.

The court condemned the policies as fostering inequality, asserting they confer undue material advantages to a few based on status, eroding public trust in democratic institutions and promoting societal hierarchies.

