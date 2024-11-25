Supreme Court Scraps Preferential Land Allotment in Hyderabad

On Monday, the Supreme Court annulled land allotments to housing societies for MPs, MLAs, civil servants, and other privileged groups in Hyderabad, citing their unconstitutional nature.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, criticized the 2005 and 2008 Andhra Pradesh Government Memoranda, ruling them as violative of Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law.

The court condemned the policies as fostering inequality, asserting they confer undue material advantages to a few based on status, eroding public trust in democratic institutions and promoting societal hierarchies.

(With inputs from agencies.)