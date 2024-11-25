Akal Takht Jathedar Summons Key SAD Leaders

A major meeting has been called by the Akal Takht Jathedar to deliberate on significant issues concerning the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership. Scheduled for December 2, the meeting will see the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal and other key figures from the Akali Dal era between 2007 and 2017.

Prominent figures, including the entire Akali Dal Cabinet, have been summoned to address accusations of misconduct and religious misdemeanor. The situation arises from the declaration of Sukhbir Singh Badal as 'tankhaiya', marking him guilty of religious misconduct for past mistakes of his party.

Amid calls for respect toward the Akal Takht, leaders within the SAD have been advised to refrain from public comments. This development is reflective of the significant unrest within the party, especially with its leader's recent resignation, signaling turbulent times for the 103-year-old political entity.

