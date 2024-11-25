Left Menu

Hisar's Lifeline: New Bridge Boosts Connectivity and Development

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates a vital bridge in Hisar, enhancing connectivity and underscoring the BJP's commitment to rapid development. At the opening, Saini criticized the Congress for hampering progress. The bridge aims to alleviate traffic and represents a milestone in local infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:22 IST
Hisar's Lifeline: New Bridge Boosts Connectivity and Development
Haryana CM inaugurates Railway Over Bridge and Railway Under Bridge in Hisar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially opened the newly constructed Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge from Jindal Chowk to Surya Nagar in Hisar. The impressive 1185-meter-long and 10.5-meter-wide structure is designed to enhance connectivity between Sector 1 and Sector 4 of Surya Nagar.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Saini emphasized the bridge as a testament to the BJP government's commitment to fast-paced development. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in accelerating India's progress. 'The Prime Minister's leadership has brought significant growth, making our nation renowned globally,' Saini asserted.

Saini did not hold back in his criticism of the Congress party, accusing it of corrupt practices and obstructing developmental projects. He described the Congress as a party of 'chameleons' with changing agendas aimed at halting progress. He took to his social media to dedicate the project to the people of Hisar, touting its benefits in reducing traffic congestion. Built at a cost of Rs 79.40 crores, the bridge promises smoother and faster transit, marking a new era in regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024