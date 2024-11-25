Hisar's Lifeline: New Bridge Boosts Connectivity and Development

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially opened the newly constructed Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge from Jindal Chowk to Surya Nagar in Hisar. The impressive 1185-meter-long and 10.5-meter-wide structure is designed to enhance connectivity between Sector 1 and Sector 4 of Surya Nagar.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Saini emphasized the bridge as a testament to the BJP government's commitment to fast-paced development. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in accelerating India's progress. 'The Prime Minister's leadership has brought significant growth, making our nation renowned globally,' Saini asserted.

Saini did not hold back in his criticism of the Congress party, accusing it of corrupt practices and obstructing developmental projects. He described the Congress as a party of 'chameleons' with changing agendas aimed at halting progress. He took to his social media to dedicate the project to the people of Hisar, touting its benefits in reducing traffic congestion. Built at a cost of Rs 79.40 crores, the bridge promises smoother and faster transit, marking a new era in regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)