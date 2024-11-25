Manipur Turmoil Echoes in Parliament: A Call for Action

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra announced on Monday that senior leaders of the party plan to highlight the state's ongoing conflicts in Parliament. He expressed strong confidence that MPs from the INDIA bloc will address these issues during the current winter session.

AICC senior leaders have assured Meghachandra that the Congress party is committed to pushing for a discussion on Manipur's turmoil, as he shared in a post on X. This move sheds light on the growing concern over recent developments in the region.

Another post by Inner Manipur Lok Sabha's Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam pointed out the tragic, avoidable loss of innocent lives in the past 18 months. He cited the dangerous mix of 'ethno-nationalist' identity politics and strategic state actions that have further fueled the conflict. Over 250 people have died, with many left homeless amid escalating ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)