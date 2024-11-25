Left Menu

Manipur Turmoil Echoes in Parliament: A Call for Action

The Manipur Congress, led by President Keisham Meghachandra, intends to address ongoing state conflicts in Parliament. Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam highlights the tragic loss in Manipur due to ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, emphasizing the political complications and moral depravity witnessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:37 IST
Manipur Turmoil Echoes in Parliament: A Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra announced on Monday that senior leaders of the party plan to highlight the state's ongoing conflicts in Parliament. He expressed strong confidence that MPs from the INDIA bloc will address these issues during the current winter session.

AICC senior leaders have assured Meghachandra that the Congress party is committed to pushing for a discussion on Manipur's turmoil, as he shared in a post on X. This move sheds light on the growing concern over recent developments in the region.

Another post by Inner Manipur Lok Sabha's Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam pointed out the tragic, avoidable loss of innocent lives in the past 18 months. He cited the dangerous mix of 'ethno-nationalist' identity politics and strategic state actions that have further fueled the conflict. Over 250 people have died, with many left homeless amid escalating ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024