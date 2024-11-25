Diplomatic Fallout: Macron's Controversial Comments on Haiti

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from Haiti after being caught calling the nation's leaders "total morons" at a G20 event in Brazil.

Former president of Haiti's transitional council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, condemned Macron's comments, stating they insulted an entire nation "living through dark times." The remarks have led to tensions, prompting Haiti's Foreign Ministry to summon France's ambassador.

Leblanc also used the opportunity to criticize France's historical financial demands on Haiti post-independence. These developments occur amid escalating gang violence and political instability in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)