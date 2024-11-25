Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: Macron's Controversial Comments on Haiti

French President Emmanuel Macron's derogatory comments about Haiti's leadership have sparked backlash from Haiti's transitional presidential council. The council's former president, Edgard Leblanc Fils, criticized Macron for interfering in Haitian matters and highlighted historical grievances relating to France's colonial past. The comments come amid rising violence and instability in Haiti.

Updated: 25-11-2024 23:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from Haiti after being caught calling the nation's leaders "total morons" at a G20 event in Brazil.

Former president of Haiti's transitional council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, condemned Macron's comments, stating they insulted an entire nation "living through dark times." The remarks have led to tensions, prompting Haiti's Foreign Ministry to summon France's ambassador.

Leblanc also used the opportunity to criticize France's historical financial demands on Haiti post-independence. These developments occur amid escalating gang violence and political instability in the country.

