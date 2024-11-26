Left Menu

Biden to Attend Trump's Inauguration

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January. A spokesperson confirmed Biden's commitment to attending the inauguration regardless of the election winner. This decision highlights the Biden administration’s respect for the democratic process and tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 03:13 IST
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will participate in the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump this January, a White House spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Andrew Bates, the senior deputy press secretary, stated that President Biden had pledged to attend the inauguration of the election's winner, and both he and the First Lady are set to fulfill this commitment.

The announcement underscores the Biden administration's adherence to the democratic process and commitment to tradition.

