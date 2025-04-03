NATO in Transition: US Commitment Amid European Concerns

NATO chief Mark Rutte and the new U.S. ambassador have sought to reassure European allies of America's ongoing commitment to the Western military alliance, despite President Donald Trump's critical stance. This comes as NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels, amidst European hopes that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will affirm the U.S. dedication.

Concerns have escalated due to Trump's rapprochement attempts with Moscow and increased pressure on Kyiv, actions that have shaken Europe's trust in the U.S. as a protective force against potential Russian aggression. Washington has signaled that European nations must shoulder more of their own defense financially.

Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. representative to NATO, emphasized America's firm position within the alliance, insisting that NATO will emerge stronger under Trump's leadership. European ministers aim to influence Trump's negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine, though many remain uneasy about not being directly involved in these critical talks.

