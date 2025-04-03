Left Menu

NATO Urged to Boost Defense Spending Amid U.S. Commitment

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged NATO allies to increase defense spending to at least 5% of GDP, highlighting the U.S.'s commitment to the alliance. He emphasized the need for a realistic pathway for all members to fulfill this promise at a Brussels meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:39 IST
NATO Urged to Boost Defense Spending Amid U.S. Commitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a push for increased defense capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on NATO allies to raise their defense spending to a minimum of 5% of their gross domestic product. This was announced during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Rubio emphasized the United States' strong commitment to the alliance and urged for a collective promise among NATO members to reach this spending target. His remarks come at a time when global security concerns are at the forefront of international agendas.

"We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway, to every single one of the members committed and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5% of spending. That includes the U.S.," Rubio stated, underscoring the significance of unity within NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025