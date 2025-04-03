NATO Urged to Boost Defense Spending Amid U.S. Commitment
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged NATO allies to increase defense spending to at least 5% of GDP, highlighting the U.S.'s commitment to the alliance. He emphasized the need for a realistic pathway for all members to fulfill this promise at a Brussels meeting.
In a push for increased defense capabilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on NATO allies to raise their defense spending to a minimum of 5% of their gross domestic product. This was announced during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
Rubio emphasized the United States' strong commitment to the alliance and urged for a collective promise among NATO members to reach this spending target. His remarks come at a time when global security concerns are at the forefront of international agendas.
"We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway, to every single one of the members committed and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5% of spending. That includes the U.S.," Rubio stated, underscoring the significance of unity within NATO.
