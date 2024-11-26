Legal Limbo: Trump's 2020 Election Case Dropped

A U.S. judge has put an end to the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss. This decision follows the prosecution's move to drop the case, citing Justice Department policy against charging a sitting president.

The order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan concludes federal efforts to hold Trump accountable after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Special Counsel Jack Smith, overseeing both this and a separate case concerning classified documents, sought to dismiss the charges.

This development marks a legal triumph for Trump, who won the latest U.S. election and is set to return to office in January. Further court approvals are needed, but the Justice Department stands firm in not prosecuting a sitting president, stating such actions could disrupt presidential duties.

