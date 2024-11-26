Top NYC Prosecutor Damian Williams Resigns Ahead of Trump's Return

Damian Williams, the leading federal prosecutor in Manhattan, has announced his resignation, effective December 13, as Donald Trump prepares to reassume the presidency. Known for securing major convictions, including U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried, Williams has been a significant figure in prosecuting financial fraud and public corruption.

Williams, who took office in 2021 under President Joe Biden, chose to step aside before Trump's inauguration on January 20. His deputy, Edward Kim, will temporarily assume the role of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams focused on prosecuting high-stakes fraud and corruption cases during his tenure, most notably convicting Bankman-Fried and financier Bill Hwang.

Williams's departure echoes the fate of former officeholders under Trump's administration. In parting, Williams expressed confidence in the office's continued excellence and integrity. The office stands prepared to tackle national security, terrorism financing, and money laundering, as detailed by Jay Clayton, Trump's prospective nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)