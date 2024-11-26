A Presidential Tradition: From Turkeys to 'Friendsgiving'

WASHINGTON/STATEN ISLAND, New York, Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Peach and Blossom on Monday, marking both his last holiday season at the White House and an annual tradition dating back to 1947.

The ceremony took place on the White House South Lawn, where Biden reiterated themes of gratitude and resilience before a crowd of 2,500. Peach, who dreams of seeing the Northern Lights, and Blossom, who enjoys boxing, will enjoy another year spared from the Thanksgiving table.

Later, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended a 'Friendsgiving' in Staten Island. They helped serve food and thanked U.S. Coast Guard members for their service, noting their efforts in recent rescue missions. The event concluded with lighthearted remarks as Biden joked about leaving due to road closures.

