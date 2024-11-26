A Presidential Tradition: From Turkeys to 'Friendsgiving'
President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, beginning his last holiday season at the White House. The tradition originated in 1947, with the first official pardon in 1989. Biden later joined a 'Friendsgiving' event in Staten Island, highlighting gratitude and service with the U.S. Coast Guard.
WASHINGTON/STATEN ISLAND, New York, Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Peach and Blossom on Monday, marking both his last holiday season at the White House and an annual tradition dating back to 1947.
The ceremony took place on the White House South Lawn, where Biden reiterated themes of gratitude and resilience before a crowd of 2,500. Peach, who dreams of seeing the Northern Lights, and Blossom, who enjoys boxing, will enjoy another year spared from the Thanksgiving table.
Later, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended a 'Friendsgiving' in Staten Island. They helped serve food and thanked U.S. Coast Guard members for their service, noting their efforts in recent rescue missions. The event concluded with lighthearted remarks as Biden joked about leaving due to road closures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
