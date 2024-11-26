Left Menu

Leaked Audios Expose Brazil Military Coup Discussion

Leaked audios reveal Brazilian army members discussing a coup to keep Jair Bolsonaro in power. Supreme Court Justice Moraes cited some recordings while ordering arrests related to alleged plots to assassinate Lula. The audios expose military pressure to overturn election results favoring Lula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 26-11-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 07:40 IST
Leaked Audios Expose Brazil Military Coup Discussion

Newly leaked audio recordings have unveiled high-ranking members of Brazil's army indulging in discussions aimed at pressuring then-President Jair Bolsonaro to initiate a coup to cling to power. The audios date back to late 2022 and reveal intentions to bar leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming office.

The trove consists of 53 recordings, which the Federal Police acquired and were accessed by The Associated Press. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes recently referenced parts of these recordings while ordering the arrest of five individuals linked to a plot to assassinate Lula in 2022.

These findings shed light on the military's alleged pressure to challenge the election results, raising questions about Brazil's political landscape. With ongoing investigations targeting Bolsonaro for potential crimes, tensions surrounding the election outcome continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024