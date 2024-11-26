Leaked Audios Expose Brazil Military Coup Discussion

Newly leaked audio recordings have unveiled high-ranking members of Brazil's army indulging in discussions aimed at pressuring then-President Jair Bolsonaro to initiate a coup to cling to power. The audios date back to late 2022 and reveal intentions to bar leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming office.

The trove consists of 53 recordings, which the Federal Police acquired and were accessed by The Associated Press. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes recently referenced parts of these recordings while ordering the arrest of five individuals linked to a plot to assassinate Lula in 2022.

These findings shed light on the military's alleged pressure to challenge the election results, raising questions about Brazil's political landscape. With ongoing investigations targeting Bolsonaro for potential crimes, tensions surrounding the election outcome continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)