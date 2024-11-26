Left Menu

AAP's Unwavering Resolve: A Decade of Democracy and Integrity

On its foundation day, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the party's commitment to honesty and democracy. Despite numerous challenges, the party stands stronger. Senior leader Atishi highlighted the party's mission to improve citizens' lives and elevate India to global prominence.

On the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the party has only emerged stronger due to its 'honesty and love of the people.' Kejriwal underscored the significance of the ongoing fight to preserve the Constitution and democracy.

Kejriwal remarked that since the AAP's inception 12 years ago, the party has been a beacon of hope for the common man, embodying stories of struggle, sacrifice, and victory. Despite countless attempts to undermine them this past year, the party's integrity and support from the public have fortified its resilience against injustice

Joining the celebrations, senior party leader and current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi conveyed her congratulations to party workers. She highlighted that the 'revolution' initiated 12 years ago offers hope through practical politics, reinforcing the mission under Kejriwal's leadership to enhance lives and advance India's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

