Vijay's Vision for Honesty in Politics
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay addressed party members, emphasizing a commitment to honest politics and public well-being. He urged booth agents to foster trust with voters, promising a government focused on service. His arrival was met with enthusiastic party supporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:40 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay addressed party members, vehemently opposing deception in politics during a Saturday event at Kurumbapalayam.
He vowed that his party would uphold unblemished politics, aimed at ensuring public well-being. Vijay urged booth agents to connect deeply with the populace and instill trust in the party's vision.
Vijay, greeted by enthusiastic supporters throughout his arrival, underlined the need for dedicated and honest effort in politics, promising a government focused on serving the masses.
