Vijay's Vision for Honesty in Politics

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay addressed party members, vehemently opposing deception in politics during a Saturday event at Kurumbapalayam.

He vowed that his party would uphold unblemished politics, aimed at ensuring public well-being. Vijay urged booth agents to connect deeply with the populace and instill trust in the party's vision.

Vijay, greeted by enthusiastic supporters throughout his arrival, underlined the need for dedicated and honest effort in politics, promising a government focused on serving the masses.

(With inputs from agencies.)