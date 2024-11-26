Left Menu

Shinde's Role in Maratha Representation Sparks Political Debate

Amid discussions on Maharashtra's next chief minister, Eknath Shinde is backed by his community for his influential policies, notably providing Maratha reservation and economic aid. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition remains divided on leadership, despite electoral success, while support strengthens for Shinde due to community-centric initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:00 IST
  • India

As suspense lingers over the Maharashtra chief ministerial choice, Eknath Shinde emerges as a favored candidate among the Maratha community, thanks to his impactful contributions, including a reservation policy, according to Shiv Sena's Sheetal Mhatre.

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's commanding victory with 230 seats in the assembly, there remains no consensus on the next chief minister, adding complexity to the political landscape.

Under Shinde's guidance, successful community-oriented projects, such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, have significantly bolstered his support base, further influencing the ongoing political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

