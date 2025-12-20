Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Allegations in Codeine Racket

Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, called for decisive action against individuals named as 'mafias' in the alleged codeine syrup racket, irrespective of their political affiliations, including those from his own Samajwadi Party.

Yadav, addressing the media, criticized the BJP for allegedly concealing key facts and accused the government of using old photographs to implicate his party unfairly. He questioned the BJP's narrative, pointing out that being in a photograph doesn't equate to being involved in criminal activities.

Highlighting the broader scope of the racket, Yadav claimed that it involves massive transactions with numerous companies and originates from the prime minister's constituency. He called for impartial 'bulldozer action' against all involved and criticized the suppression of dissent by authorities.

