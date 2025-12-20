Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Allegations in Codeine Racket

Akhilesh Yadav demands action against those linked to an illegal codeine syrup racket, including members of his own party, the Samajwadi Party. He criticizes the BJP for selectively targeting his party and suggests the issue is larger than portrayed. Yadav also addresses allegations from BJP leaders using old photographs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:30 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Allegations in Codeine Racket
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, called for decisive action against individuals named as 'mafias' in the alleged codeine syrup racket, irrespective of their political affiliations, including those from his own Samajwadi Party.

Yadav, addressing the media, criticized the BJP for allegedly concealing key facts and accused the government of using old photographs to implicate his party unfairly. He questioned the BJP's narrative, pointing out that being in a photograph doesn't equate to being involved in criminal activities.

Highlighting the broader scope of the racket, Yadav claimed that it involves massive transactions with numerous companies and originates from the prime minister's constituency. He called for impartial 'bulldozer action' against all involved and criticized the suppression of dissent by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025