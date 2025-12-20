Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Allegations in Codeine Racket
Akhilesh Yadav demands action against those linked to an illegal codeine syrup racket, including members of his own party, the Samajwadi Party. He criticizes the BJP for selectively targeting his party and suggests the issue is larger than portrayed. Yadav also addresses allegations from BJP leaders using old photographs.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, called for decisive action against individuals named as 'mafias' in the alleged codeine syrup racket, irrespective of their political affiliations, including those from his own Samajwadi Party.
Yadav, addressing the media, criticized the BJP for allegedly concealing key facts and accused the government of using old photographs to implicate his party unfairly. He questioned the BJP's narrative, pointing out that being in a photograph doesn't equate to being involved in criminal activities.
Highlighting the broader scope of the racket, Yadav claimed that it involves massive transactions with numerous companies and originates from the prime minister's constituency. He called for impartial 'bulldozer action' against all involved and criticized the suppression of dissent by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
Akhilesh Yadav's Poetic Duel with Yogi Adityanath Over Codeine Controversy
Anthony Joshua's Knockout Blow to Social Media Sensation Jake Paul
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Showcases State's Progress and Heritage
Reservation Scrutiny: CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Stand on Lekhpal Recruitment