Karnataka High Court Delays MUDA Scam Probe Decision

The Karnataka High Court has adjourned a petition that aims to shift the ongoing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam investigation from the Lokayukta police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has set a new date of December 10 to assess the case further.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the original landowner, requested the adjournment. He noted that a division bench will review an appeal against the governor's approval for prosecution on December 5. The petition was filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who has previously accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of influencing plot allocations.

Krishna alleges that the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, did not pay the necessary stamp duty on a land deed, which was reportedly paid by a MUDA Tehsildar instead. These claims have led Krishna to question Siddaramaiah's transparency, urging him to address these allegations publicly.

Additionally, former Chief Minister and current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised doubts about the Lokayukta Police's capabilities. He criticized the authority of the police's superintendent to investigate a sitting Chief Minister, adding further scrutiny to the case (ANI).

