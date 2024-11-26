Prayers and Politics: The Battle for Maharashtra's Chief Minister Seat
In Maharashtra, over 100 temples are conducting rituals to support the continuance of Eknath Shinde as chief minister in the upcoming Mahayuti 2.0 government. Amidst uncertainty over leadership, Shinde's contributions to priest welfare are recognized through religious ceremonies. Meanwhile, political maneuvers continue as Shinde resigns but remains a caretaker.
- Country:
- India
In a significant blend of religion and politics, rituals in over 100 temples are underway in Maharashtra, aiming to secure Eknath Shinde's position as chief minister. The Mahayuti 2.0 government is yet to take shape, and uncertainty looms over whether Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis will ultimately lead.
Akshay Bhosale, head of Shiv Sena's Dharmavir Adhyatmik Sena, revealed the scale of religious advocacy through havans and pujas to honor Shinde's efforts for the welfare of priests and seers. These religious figures significantly influenced the Mahayuti's campaign, especially in rural regions.
Though the BJP claimed victory with 132 seats in the assembly elections, followed by the Shiv Sena and NCP, political outcomes remain unsettled. As the current assembly's term concludes on November 26, Shinde has resigned but will stay on as caretaker chief minister until a successor is appointed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Battle for Karhal: BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Shakes Up Stronghold