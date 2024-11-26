Political Clash: Palakkad Council Chaos Over Bypoll Results
Political tensions flared in Palakkad's municipality as BJP, CPI(M), and Congress councillors clashed over bypoll outcomes. Congress-UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil secured a victory, prompting disputes over BJP's diminished vote share. The scuffle underscored local party dissent, reflecting broader political disagreements.
The BJP-governed municipality in Palakkad became an arena of chaos on Tuesday, as councillors from the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress broke into a scuffle during a council meeting sparked by recent by-election results.
Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-UDF emerged victorious, relegating the BJP-led NDA and CPI-headed LDF candidates to secondary positions. This outcome spurred a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, significantly due to the BJP's decreased vote count.
The clash intensified when CPI(M) councillors questioned the BJP's vote drop, leading to a tit-for-tat confrontation. Visuals revealed councillors pushing and hurling insults, with Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan's appeals for order largely ignored. The incident highlighted internal party criticisms, particularly against state's party leadership.
