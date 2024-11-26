Left Menu

Political Clash: Palakkad Council Chaos Over Bypoll Results

Political tensions flared in Palakkad's municipality as BJP, CPI(M), and Congress councillors clashed over bypoll outcomes. Congress-UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil secured a victory, prompting disputes over BJP's diminished vote share. The scuffle underscored local party dissent, reflecting broader political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:21 IST
Political Clash: Palakkad Council Chaos Over Bypoll Results
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-governed municipality in Palakkad became an arena of chaos on Tuesday, as councillors from the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress broke into a scuffle during a council meeting sparked by recent by-election results.

Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-UDF emerged victorious, relegating the BJP-led NDA and CPI-headed LDF candidates to secondary positions. This outcome spurred a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, significantly due to the BJP's decreased vote count.

The clash intensified when CPI(M) councillors questioned the BJP's vote drop, leading to a tit-for-tat confrontation. Visuals revealed councillors pushing and hurling insults, with Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan's appeals for order largely ignored. The incident highlighted internal party criticisms, particularly against state's party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024