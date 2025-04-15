K K Ragesh Ascends as CPI(M)'s New Torchbearer in Kannur
K K Ragesh has been elected as the secretary of the CPI(M)'s Kannur district committee, succeeding M V Jayarajan. The decision, made during a district meeting attended by senior party figures, marks a significant leadership change in Kannur, a CPI(M) stronghold.
K K Ragesh has been chosen as the new secretary of the CPI(M)'s district committee in Kannur. The pivotal decision came during a committee meeting attended by notable party leaders, including state secretary M V Govindan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Ragesh, a former Rajya Sabha MP and close ally to Vijayan, succeeds M V Jayarajan, who takes a seat in the state secretariat. The meeting highlighted Ragesh's extensive political background and his role as national joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha.
An experienced leader, Ragesh has also served in various capacities within the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Alongside the election of a 12-member district secretariat, this meeting underlined CPI(M)'s strategic efforts to maintain its influence in its Kannur bastion.
