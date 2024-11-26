Left Menu

Sena Showdown: Mehkar's Post-Election Clash

Siddharth Kharat, the newly elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mehkar, accuses the rival Shiv Sena faction of inciting violence following his electoral victory. Clashes erupted in Mehkar, leading to police cases against 23 individuals. Both Kharat and rival leaders urge for peace amid the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:29 IST
  • India

In the eastern Maharashtra town of Mehkar, violence erupted following the assembly elections, leading to tensions between rival factions of the Shiv Sena. Newly-elected MLA Siddharth Kharat pointed fingers at the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing them of being sore losers.

Police have intervened, registering cases against 23 individuals after Sunday night's clash. Kharat, who ousted three-time MLA Sanjay Raimulkar, claims rival supporters instigated the unrest to derail his victory celebration but adjusted his route per police advice to avert confrontation.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, also affected by the defeat, urged both winners and losers to uphold peace, cautioning that the violence tarnishes Mehkar's image. He called for a sporting acceptance of the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

