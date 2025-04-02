Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New anti-sleep algorithm detects driver drowsiness in real-time: A game-changer for road safety
Maharashtra's Coastal Road Safety Drive Nets 2,964 Speeding Offenders
Revolutionizing Road Safety: Delhi's AI-Driven Traffic Enforcer
Government’s Road Safety Strategy Leads to Significant Drop in Accidents
India Ramps Up Road Safety with NHAI-Amrita Hospital Partnership