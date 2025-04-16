Left Menu

Trump Targets Social Security Loophole

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving Social Security benefits. The measure targets those who work under false identities and contribute to the system without eligibility for benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:40 IST
Trump Targets Social Security Loophole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to tighten social benefit regulations, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday aimed at preventing undocumented immigrants and other ineligible individuals from accessing Social Security Act benefits, as reported by the White House.

This effort specifically targets undocumented workers who secure employment by using fake or borrowed Social Security numbers. While these individuals contribute to the Social Security system, they are presently not entitled to benefits under existing law.

The memorandum underscores the administration's commitment to enforcing legal standards and ensuring Social Security benefits are reserved for eligible recipients, furthering initiatives to curb illegal immigration and associated economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025