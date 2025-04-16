Trump Targets Social Security Loophole

In a move to tighten social benefit regulations, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday aimed at preventing undocumented immigrants and other ineligible individuals from accessing Social Security Act benefits, as reported by the White House.

This effort specifically targets undocumented workers who secure employment by using fake or borrowed Social Security numbers. While these individuals contribute to the Social Security system, they are presently not entitled to benefits under existing law.

The memorandum underscores the administration's commitment to enforcing legal standards and ensuring Social Security benefits are reserved for eligible recipients, furthering initiatives to curb illegal immigration and associated economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)