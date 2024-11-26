Left Menu

Pradhan Criticizes Congress' Electoral Setback in Maharashtra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized Congress for its poor performance in Maharashtra elections, noting it now holds under 10% of seats. He accused Congress of divisive tactics and claimed people's rejection marks a trend across 17 states. BJP, meanwhile, triumphed with key alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:01 IST
Pradhan Criticizes Congress' Electoral Setback in Maharashtra
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a firm stance against the Congress party, sharply criticizing its recent electoral performance in Maharashtra. He stated that the party is increasingly losing ground across the nation, indicating that Maharashtra has become the 17th state where Congress retains less than 10% of legislative assembly seats.

Pradhan accused Congress leaders of engaging in divisive tactics which have failed to resonate with the public. His remarks pointed to a broader national trend of declining support for Congress leadership, specifically Rahul Gandhi, in states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the results, Pradhan mentioned that while Congress managed just 16 seats, the BJP emerged victorious with 132 seats. This outcome, he suggested, signals the public's preference for BJP's governance, with Congress serving as opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024