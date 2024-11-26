Pradhan Criticizes Congress' Electoral Setback in Maharashtra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a firm stance against the Congress party, sharply criticizing its recent electoral performance in Maharashtra. He stated that the party is increasingly losing ground across the nation, indicating that Maharashtra has become the 17th state where Congress retains less than 10% of legislative assembly seats.

Pradhan accused Congress leaders of engaging in divisive tactics which have failed to resonate with the public. His remarks pointed to a broader national trend of declining support for Congress leadership, specifically Rahul Gandhi, in states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the results, Pradhan mentioned that while Congress managed just 16 seats, the BJP emerged victorious with 132 seats. This outcome, he suggested, signals the public's preference for BJP's governance, with Congress serving as opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)