Hemant Soren Extends Inaugural Invitation to PM Modi

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to New Delhi, engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Soren's first visit to the capital following his successful leadership of a robust alliance to victory in the state's elections.

The Prime Minister's Office shared images of the meeting, underscoring the importance of the dialogue between the two leaders. Soren, a key figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, steered the coalition including Congress, RJD, and Left parties to triumph over the BJP-led alliance.

Ahead of his upcoming swearing-in ceremony, Soren took to social media platform X to reveal that he extended an invitation to Modi for the event, slated for November 28th. The gesture is aimed at fostering stronger ties with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)