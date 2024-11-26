Hemant Soren Extends Inaugural Invitation to PM Modi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time since securing a second term. During the meeting, he extended an invitation for Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony. The successful alliance included the Congress, RJD, and the Left, defeating the BJP-led group.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to New Delhi, engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Soren's first visit to the capital following his successful leadership of a robust alliance to victory in the state's elections.
The Prime Minister's Office shared images of the meeting, underscoring the importance of the dialogue between the two leaders. Soren, a key figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, steered the coalition including Congress, RJD, and Left parties to triumph over the BJP-led alliance.
Ahead of his upcoming swearing-in ceremony, Soren took to social media platform X to reveal that he extended an invitation to Modi for the event, slated for November 28th. The gesture is aimed at fostering stronger ties with the central government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
