Left Menu

Hemant Soren Extends Inaugural Invitation to PM Modi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time since securing a second term. During the meeting, he extended an invitation for Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony. The successful alliance included the Congress, RJD, and the Left, defeating the BJP-led group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:06 IST
Hemant Soren Extends Inaugural Invitation to PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren made a significant visit to New Delhi, engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Soren's first visit to the capital following his successful leadership of a robust alliance to victory in the state's elections.

The Prime Minister's Office shared images of the meeting, underscoring the importance of the dialogue between the two leaders. Soren, a key figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, steered the coalition including Congress, RJD, and Left parties to triumph over the BJP-led alliance.

Ahead of his upcoming swearing-in ceremony, Soren took to social media platform X to reveal that he extended an invitation to Modi for the event, slated for November 28th. The gesture is aimed at fostering stronger ties with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024