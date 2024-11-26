EU Diplomat Pushes for Urgent Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called on Israel to implement a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, asserting that the nation has no valid excuses left for resisting the truce.

Borrell, speaking at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy, highlighted that all Israel's security concerns have been addressed in a deal brokered by the US and France. He warned of dire consequences for Lebanon's stability if the ceasefire is not enforced.

Despite pressures, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government remains divided over the issue. Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet is set to convene to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)