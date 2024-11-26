Tensions Escalate: Israeli Jets Strike Central Beirut

Israeli jets targeted a residential building in the central district of Beirut's Basta neighborhood on Tuesday, marking the second such action in the densely populated area near the city's downtown.

Though there have been no immediate reports of casualties, questions remain about potential targets, as Israel maintains its airstrikes are focused on Hezbollah-linked sites. The Israeli military's stance has triggered further evacuation orders for 20 buildings in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

This development comes on the heels of growing international efforts to mediate a ceasefire, with Israel's security Cabinet gearing up to decide on a US-brokered peace deal in response to over a year of hostilities with the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group.

